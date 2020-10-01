Ofgem's new net zero group is a step in the right direction
The energy regulator's new net zero advisory group is a welcome development, but not having government housing ministers among its membership is a major oversight, argues Good Energy's Kit Dixon
In February's Decarbonisation Action Plan, energy regulator Ofgem trailed its net zero advisory group to the world. Well, now it has arrived. In its recently published Terms of Reference, the regulator...
More news
Ofgem's new net zero group is a step in the right direction
The energy regulator's new net zero advisory group is a welcome development, but not having government housing ministers among its membership is a major oversight, argues Good Energy's Kit Dixon
Ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds comes into force in England
The long-delayed ban on single-use plastic items in England is aimed at stemming the rising tide of plastic waste entering environment and oceans
The journey to net zero: Why a step-by-step process is not enough
Going climate neutral today is a way for companies to take immediate action whilst plotting their course to meet longer-term net zero targets, explains ClimateCare's Oliver Forster
Boris Johnson: 'Nature is declining at a pace that is truly terrifying'
Statement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UN High-Level summit on biodiversity