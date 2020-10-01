National Grid sets out raft of science-aligned 2030 climate targets

The energy giant is aiming to slash greenhouse gas emissions and air travel while electrifying most of its vehicle fleet by 2030

National Grid has today unveiled a raft of new science-based climate commitments covering emissions from its core business and value chain as well as air travel and fleet electrification.

The energy network firm has pledged to reduce its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions for the electricity and gas it sells to its customers by 20 per cent by 2030, in addition to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 80 per cent by 2030, 90 per cent by 2040 and to net zero by 2050 - all from a 1990 baseline

The targets align with the Science-Based Targets initiative's 2C global warming pathway - the lower ambition limit of the Paris Agreement - the company explained.

The new targers form part of the firm's new Responsible Business Charter, which sets out commitments in five areas, including communities, work, economy, and governance, as well as the environment.

Alongside the headline emission reduction targets, the firm also committed to eliminating all sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) - a potent greenhouse gas - from its assets by 2050. Moreover, it aims to reduce annual air miles by at least 50 per cent and move to a 100 per cent electric fleet for its light-duty vehicles by 2030, while working to replace medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with zero carbon alternatives.

"We must make significant changes to curb harmful emissions," said John Pettigrew, CEO at National Grid. "Since 1990, we've reduced our direct (Scope 1 and 2) emissions by 70 per cent (as at March 2020). That's well in excess of our interim target, which was 45 per cent by 2020. But there is much more we can do and that's why we're setting ourselves more ambitious targets."

National Grid will report on progress annually in a new Responsible Business Report from 2021, the company said.