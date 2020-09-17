UK green recovery: Making it 'just' and making it happen

  • Jim Coleman, WSP
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The UK is on the cusp of the biggest economic restructuring since the 1980s - but this time it must be managed far more fairly, writes WSP's Jim Coleman

The Covid-19 pandemic has seriously impacted the UK economy. National GDP fell by 20.4 per cent earlier this year - the worst performance of any G7 country - and many sectors have suffered. Retail, hospitality...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news