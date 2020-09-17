Arup eyes net zero by 2030 as it unveils science-based climate targets

The UK firm has pledged to drive down greenhouse gas emissions, buy offsets and apply a carbon levy of $40 per tonne to flights taken by employees

Arup has pledged to reach net zero emissions across its entire operations by 2030, as it yesterday announced a set of new climate goals it said had been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative as exceeding the requirements for keeping the world on track to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C.

Announcing the new targets yesterday, the professional services firm said it aimed to reduce its scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent within the next five years from a 2018 baseline, covering everything from the energy used in its offices to the goods and services it purchases.

Moreover, the UK firm said it would purchase 'Gold Standard'-certified offsets to compensate for domestic and international flights taken by its staff and "other residual, hard to decarbonise emissions" in order to hit the 2030 net zero target. A carbon levy of $40 per tonne will also be applied to flights in a bid to change behaviour across the firm, with the proceeds used to establish an 'Arup Carbon Fund' to find and invest in further means ways of reducing carbon such as supporting local community projects, it explained.

"While the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic it is crucial that we do not take our eye off the ball when it comes to reducing emissions and managing the approaching risks because of climate change," said Jo da Silva, global sustainable development leader at Arup.

The firm has also pledged to work with a range of organisations including the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and the Global Resilient Cities network to enhance the resilience of cities and communities against the consequences of climate change, including drought, water scarcity and food supply disruptions, as well as to support innovations to help the world decarbonise.

"The greatest difference we can make is through the advice and solutions we offer our clients and communities - from helping city leaders take practical steps to meet the Paris Agreement, to working with property developers to understand how digital technology can reduce their resource consumption," da Silva added.