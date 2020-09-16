The UK needs to revisit its renewable energy export strategy
As the government turns its attention to international trade, offshore wind offers a wealth of opportunities for UK exports, writes RenewableUK's Nathan Bennett
When it comes to renewable energy, Britain is the poster child of the world. We have already installed more offshore wind capacity than any other country on earth. By 2030 this technology will be the backbone...
More news
'Ambitious, achievable and beneficial': EU Commission pushes for more stretching 2030 climate target
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen touts 55 per cent emissions reduction goal for 2030 and expanded the EU Emissions Trading Scheme in inaugural State of the Union address
Hitachi ditches UK nuclear power projects
But Japanese engineering giant promises to 'keep the lines of communication with government' on the future of the Wylfa and Oldbury sites
New PACTA tool to help banks finance journey to Paris Agreement
2C Investing Initiative launches new initaitive to support growing band of banks committed to bringing their investments into line with the Paris Agreement
'Technically and economically possible': Energy Transitions Commission unveils offset-lite net zero vision
Fresh analysis backed by 40 major energy, finance, and industry companies - including Shell, BP, Volvo, and ArcelorMittal - explores actions required this decade to deliver an emissions-free economy by mid-century that is not overly reliant on carbon...