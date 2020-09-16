'Technically and economically possible': Energy Transitions Commission unveils offset-lite net zero vision

Iberdrola's Lempster wind farm in the US. Source: Iberdrola
Iberdrola's Lempster wind farm in the US. Source: Iberdrola
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Fresh analysis backed by 40 major energy, finance, and industry companies - including Shell, BP, Volvo, and ArcelorMittal - explores actions required this decade to deliver an emissions-free economy by mid-century that is not overly reliant on carbon offsets

In the latest addition to the growing pile of literature setting out possible decarbonisation pathways, fresh analysis from the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) has today set out how the world "can...

To continue reading...

More on Net Zero Now

More news