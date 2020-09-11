Government proposals to combat overseas deforestation can and must be strengthened

  • Kerry McCarthy MP
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Loopholes in the Environment Bill must be closed if the UK is to take responsibility for its global footprint, argues Kerry McCarthy MP

The climate and nature emergency is a truly global crisis. While we focus on reducing emissions at home - which are calculated according to what we produce, not what we consume - it can be easy to forget...

To continue reading...

More on Supply chain

More news