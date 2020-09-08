Alok Sharma: 'There has never been a better time to invest in the green economy'

  • Alok Sharma, Business Secretary and President of COP26
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

COP26 President and Business Secretary Alok Sharma's speech at the Online Platform on Sustainable and Resilient Recovery from Covid-19, hosted by the Japanese government

To tackle the climate crisis, governments around the world must come together, as we are doing today. To learn. To unite behind common causes. And to encourage each other to make the most of the opportunities...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news