Alok Sharma: 'There has never been a better time to invest in the green economy'
COP26 President and Business Secretary Alok Sharma's speech at the Online Platform on Sustainable and Resilient Recovery from Covid-19, hosted by the Japanese government
To tackle the climate crisis, governments around the world must come together, as we are doing today. To learn. To unite behind common causes. And to encourage each other to make the most of the opportunities...
Hubbub's 'Greenprint' sets out vision for greener post-COVID-19 Britain
Environmental charity sets out wide-ranging package of policy proposals and initiatives that could help embed greener lifestyles as the UK recovers from the coronavirus crisis
Garnier pledges to plant 400,000 trees by November
Global beauty brand unveils ambitious new reforestation project in support of net zero emission ambitions
Seafood stakeholders push for stricter sustainability measures in landmark Fisheries Bill
Raft of UK supermarkets and food brands warn government's current proposals could damage the ability of UK fishing communities to meet growing demand for sustainable seafood
Signify hails 'carbon neutrality' milestone as it switches on new green targets
LED lighting giant claims its global operations are now powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity as it slashes CO2