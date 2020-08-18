A year on from setting the target, the UK must re-energise the drive towards net zero

  • Michael Lewis, E.ON UK
The government, businesses and consumers are all singing the same tune on delivering a green recovery - we must seize this opportunity, argues E.ON UK CEO Michael Lewis

Whilst Covid-19 has rightly caused our attention to turn to safeguarding our health and wellbeing, we cannot forget the other crisis unfolding: the climate crisis. As we continue to transition to our...

