To 'build back greener' we need to turbocharge the market for greenery
If the government is serious about the utilising nature-based solutions, we need to turbocharge the market for urban greening, argues the UK Green Building Council's Philip Box
It should be not too outlandish to hear mention of a 'green recovery' or 'building back greener' and feel that there should be some actual greenery involved. Over the past few months, green spaces have...
More news
Should we treat SUVs like cigarettes and ban advertising?
New report recommends that outright ban on SUV advertising could help accelerate shift towards cleaner forms of transport
Verkor joins race to deliver European battery gigafactory
Company backed by European engineering giants exits stealth mode with plan to deliver French gigafactories
Government confirms Climate Change Agreement extension
Response to consultation confirms tax breaks designed to drive energy-saving investments will continue, as government flags plans for longer-term reforms to popular scheme will be revealed 'shortly'
Reports: Copying EU chemicals registrations to UK database will cost businesses £1bn
Chemicals Industries Association warns that a data-sharing deal is necessary to prevent chemicals companies shouldering heavy costs to duplicate their data from the EU's chemicals database to the UK Reach system