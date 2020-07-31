Realising a digital twin of the natural environment
'Digital twins' can spur cross-sector collaboration to dramatically improve the climate resilience of buildings and infrastructure, write Contain's Kevin Reeves and techUK's Tom Henderson
Climate change is already changing our planet and leading to a serious loss in biodiversity, natural disasters and adverse weather conditions. This trend looks set to accelerate, risking continued economic...
Research: Infrastructure investors hungry for green assets in wake of Covid-19
Renewables, digital infrastructure and green real estate among top investment priorities for fund and portfolio managers, survey suggests
Because it's worth it: L'Oréal's Nathalie Bleach on the beauty giant's revamped sustainability strategy
As L'Oréal embarks on the next phase of its sustainability programme, BusinessGreen speaks to UK operations director Nathalie Bleach about plastic, environmental labelling, its growing delivery business and the firm's 2050 net zero mission
UK moves to keep EU waste and recycling targets post-Brexit
Government promises to enshrine target to achieve 65 per cent recycling rate by 2035 in UK law as it publishes new Circular Economy Plan