Let's stop tinkering with tax and make it a force for environmental and social good
The Treasury’s net zero review in the autumn is the perfect opportunity to reconsider a tax system fit for a zero carbon future, argues Green Alliance's Libby Peake
"In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." So observed Benjamin Franklin in 1789 (and possibly a great many others before him) and it is still accepted as one of life's...
More news
Governments underestimating global coal phase-out challenge, energy experts warn
Governments should prepare to pay coal operators to shut down plants and compensate impacted workers and communities, study argues
Aceleron secures £2m boost in quest for waste-free batteries
UK developer secures investment to expand development of EV and grid storage batteries that can be repaired, reused and upgraded
Let's stop tinkering with tax and make it a force for environmental and social good
The Treasury’s net zero review in the autumn is the perfect opportunity to reconsider a tax system fit for a zero carbon future, argues Green Alliance's Libby Peake
Invest in bus travel to drive green recovery, studies urge
Public transport 'essential' to driving economic activity, study argues, as bus operator First Group pledges zero emission fleet by 2035