Carbon pricing is the missing piece in the Chancellor's green recovery plan
If the UK wants to be a global climate leader and finance hub at COP26, a carbon charge should be a core part of its climate strategy, argues Green Finance Institute CEO Rhian-Mari Thomas
The British government is now at a crossroads of environmental, economic and societal change as it sets out its roadmap for economic recovery from the impacts of Covid-19. With the decisions made now determining...
More news
EU recovery package: Net zero launch pad or missed opportunity?
As MEPs enter talks over EU Council's €1.8tr recovery package and budget deal, many key green questions remain
Mastercard takes aim at non-recyclable credit cards with sustainable materials database
Initiative aims to encourage banks to adopt credit and debit cards made from recycled, chlorine-free, biodegradable and ocean plastics
Rather than 'build, build, build' the UK should 'invest, invest, invest'
For a green recovery it makes much more sense to invest in skills and sectors - such as steel recycling - than big building programmes, argues Professor Julian Allwood
Ball Corporation inks power purchase deals for 93.4MW of European wind energy
Company inks deals to use electricity from wind farms in Spain and Sweden to power aluminum packaging plant