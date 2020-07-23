Ball Corporation inks power purchase deals for 93.4MW of European wind energy

Company inks deals to use electricity from wind farms in Spain and Sweden to power aluminum packaging plant

Ball Corporation as struck two major wind power deals across Spain and Sweden to provide almost two-thirds of the electricity load required by its European aluminium beverage packaging plants, it announced yesterday.

The US company has purchased a grand total of 93.4MW of onshore wind energy via virtual power purchase agreements (PPAs) split between Western Power Distribution's Corral Nuevo project in Spain and Falck Renewables' Brattmyrliden project in Sweden. Both projects are set to come online next year.

Ball estimated its PPAs accounted for nearly 308,000MWh of electricity each year from the wind farms, or 63 per cent of the base load required by its European packaging plants, excluding Russia.

The PPAs will help push the company significantly closer to its goal of fully transitioning its European operations to clean energy, it said.

Kathleen Pitre, Ball's chief commercial sustainability officer, said that the renewable energy deals were evidence of Ball's "steadfast commitment" to slashing its absolute carbon emissions within its operations and value chain. "Both projects will allow us to address a substantial portion of our European electricity use with new wind energy and accelerate progress toward our recently approved science-based targets," she said.

Ball claims it is one of the USA's top corporate renewable energy buyers, and its ambition is to replicate its US model in Europe in order to drive down its power emissions and become a "major driving force" across clean energy markets worldwide.

John Powers, vice president of strategic renewables for Schneider Electric - which assisted Ball Corporation in its selection and negotiations - commended the deals. "By taking a portfolio approach and executing two wind deals simultaneously in two different countries, Ball is diversifying across geographies and advancing innovation in the industry," he said.

The firm, which employs more than 18,000 people globally, has committed to reduce its absolute carbon emissions across its operations by 55 per cent and across its value chain by 16 per cent by 2030, against a 2017 baseline.