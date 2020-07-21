The Green Homes Grant: a golden opportunity for energy efficiency

  • James Griffiths, Association for Decentralised Energy
The Chancellor's £3bn green homes investment is a chance to prove the market for energy efficiency, argues James Griffiths from the Association for Decentralised Energy

If you, like me, advocate for energy efficiency to drive a green ecovery, you would have likely been pinching yourself during the Chancellor's Summer Statement. £3bn was directed towards energy efficiency,...

