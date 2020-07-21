MPs urge government to 'dramatically scale-up' net zero in recovery plans

The Net Zero APPG has set out a 10-point action plan for the government | Credit: Greenpeace

Cross party MPs from the Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems and SNP join businesses in calling for clear net zero roadmap to 2050

MPs from across the political divide have called on the government to harness its Covid-19 recovery plans to accelerate the transition to net zero, today setting out a 10-point programme of policy recommendations "the government needs to urgently adopt to get the UK on track".

The Net Zero All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) of MPs has written to both the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Business Secretary Alok Sharma - who is also president of next year's COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow - setting out a raft of demands to "scale up" net zero in their recovery plans.

The APPG said it took evidence from almost 30 MPs and House of Lords members, as well as figures from 25 companies, trade bodies, universities and other organisations in drawing up its recommendations including Centrica, the British Retail Consortium, and Barratt Developments.

Lord Deben, chair of the Committee on Climate Change, as well as Sir David King from the University of Cambridge also contributed to the policy plan, as well as Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Department for Transport, Rachel Maclean MP.

"Our long-term focus needs to be on a green Covid recovery, so our stimulus measures must be aligned with this goal," said Maclean. "It will provide a major opportunity for levelling up the country."

Called-for measures include developing a "clear and systematic net zero roadmap" backed by interim targets every five years to ensure robust delivery, as well as an "expansive and ambitious" Covid-19 recovery package prioritising energy efficiency, green jobs and skills, and investment in green infrastructure and technology development.

Moreover, it urges the government to ensure company bailouts and loans are conditional on enhanced climate commitments, to develop an "ambitious green hydrogen strategy", to phase out fossil fuel car sales by 2032, and invest in a major public awareness campaign to "build popular support for the green recovery an galvanise community and individual action towards net zero".

Fossil fuel extractors and importers, as well as airlines, should also be required to permanently store an increasing percentage of CO2 generated by the products they sell, rising to 100 per cent by 2050, via a proposed "carbon takeback obligation", the APPG's action plan states.

Net Zero APPG chai Alex Sobel, Labour MP for Leeds, said today's 10-point action plan "makes it clear that we need to dramatically scale-up efforts it we are to achieve net zero by 2050".

"We need a net zero roadmap to give business, industry and the community clarity on how it will achieve Net Zero and boost the economy," he explained, arguing an ambitious green recovery package would boost growth, jobs and decarbonisation.

Earlier this month the government announced a range of measures intended to deliver a "green recovery", including £3bn investment in green buildings, energy efficiency upgrades and habitat restoration. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also announced funding to support tree planting and Direct Air Capture CO2 mitigation technologies.

But Sobel said the UK government had "only gone a fraction of the way" that both the German and French governments had in aiming to foster a green recovery.

The Germany's €140bn recovery package includes at least €40bn in climate-related spending, while France's €7bn bailouts offered to Air France-KLM was conditional on the airline eliminate short-haul flights for routes covered by high-speed trains.

"The climate announcements made in the Budget 2020 and Chancellor's Summer Statement are steps in the right direction but go nowhere near far enough," said Sobel. "The scale of the challenge ahead means the UK economy can no longer afford to miss the opportunity to accelerate plans to reach the 2050 target."

The government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

However, the intervention from the Net Zero APPG comes just a day after the Environment Secretary George Eustice insisted "building back greener means what it says" as he promised environment and climate change remained top priorities for the government in the wake of Covid-19.

"This government's pledge is not only to stem the tide of loss, but to turn it around - to leave the environment in a better state than we found it," Eustice said.