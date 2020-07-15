Net zero needs skilled workers and investment - Ofgem's ill-judged proposals threaten both
Energy regulator's plans to rein-in day-to-day spending could imperil net zero projects as well as training for already over-stretched workers, argues Sue Ferns of trade union Prospect
Last week, the energy regulator made its priorities crystal clear - for Ofgem, cutting costs is the only goal that really matters. The publication of Ofgem's latest plans for network regulation, the system...
More news
'Doubling down on fossil fuels': Is the green recovery opportunity being squandered?
New Energy Policy Tracker reveals support for fossil fuel industries has outstripped support for clean energy across the G20, but is there time to change course?
Net zero needs skilled workers and investment - Ofgem's ill-judged proposals threaten both
Energy regulator's plans to rein-in day-to-day spending could imperil net zero projects as well as training for already over-stretched workers, argues Sue Ferns of trade union Prospect
In the Loop: Radical zero-waste shopping scheme launches in UK
Tesco and Terracycle team up to launch new packaging re-use delivering model in the UK