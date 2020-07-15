Net zero needs skilled workers and investment - Ofgem's ill-judged proposals threaten both

  • Sue Ferns, Prospect
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Energy regulator's plans to rein-in day-to-day spending could imperil net zero projects as well as training for already over-stretched workers, argues Sue Ferns of trade union Prospect

Last week, the energy regulator made its priorities crystal clear - for Ofgem, cutting costs is the only goal that really matters. The publication of Ofgem's latest plans for network regulation, the system...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news