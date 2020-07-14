Only sweeping UK reform holds the key to net zero buildings
Buildings must become far more energy efficient to deliver the UK's net zero target, but progress remains frustratingly slow, argues Rob Martin of LGIM Real Assets
The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) recently published its annual review of government's progress towards creating a net zero economy by 2050. The verdict was that the UK is falling behind on its commitments...
Back to Top
More news
Only sweeping UK reform holds the key to net zero buildings
Buildings must become far more energy efficient to deliver the UK's net zero target, but progress remains frustratingly slow, argues Rob Martin of LGIM Real Assets
Is the future of zero-carbon social housing taking shape in Greenwich?
EXCLUSIVE: ilke Homes and ENGIE unveil new social housing project that exceeds net zero standards
Cathedral City launches solution to cheese's plastic recycling challenge
Leading brand launches new effort to recycle flexible film packaging