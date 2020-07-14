National investment bank needed to guide 'just transition' in wake of Covid crisis, report argues

The government must work with the banking sector to coordinate action to support a 'just transition' to a low-carbon economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report published today, which urges Ministers to establish a UK-wide national investment bank to support the shift.

Researchers from Leeds University and the Grantham Institute at the London School of Economics (LSE) analysed a range of social risks associated with the transition to a net zero emission economy. Titled Financing climate action with positive social impact, the report focuses on the jobs and skills mix in several key cities and regions, including Bristol, Cardiff, Cornwall, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Leeds. Its conclusions highlight an urgent to need to recognise the social dimension of climate action, particularly in terms of new green job opportunities and the potential risks of 'stranded workers' where jobs are lost in high carbon industries and employees struggle to develop new skills and find new employment.

"The COVID-19 crisis has amplified the need for a just transition," the researchers write, pointing to the ways pre-existing inequalities have exacerbated the impact of the pandemic across the UK. It outlines a series of recommendations for both banks and the government to help minimise negative social impacts from the net zero transition, arguing that adequate financing and cohesive forward-planning will be key if the country is to harness the opportunities decarbonisation offers for rebalancing the UK economy, rather than entrench existing inequalities.

"We estimate that around 14 per cent of jobs in constituencies in the top 10 per cent for multiple deprivation will be in greater demand in the shift to a net-zero economy, a positive boost from the transition," noted Andrew Sudmant, a Research Fellow at the University of Leeds, who worked on the report. However, he added that "another 13.5 per cent of jobs in these places will require reskilling, particularly in the manufacturing sector".

The report makes a series of recommendations to the banking sector, emphasising the industry's central role in financing a just transition, particularly in terms of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

It urges senior executives to incorporate the social dimensions of reconfiguring the UK economy into their institutional strategy, outlining an action plan for bringing the concept of a 'just transition' into all areas of business, including governance, risk, opportunity, and compliance. As such it urges banks to develop a portfolio of financial products for different customer groups that enable them to achieve net zero emissions in a socially inclusive manner.

"This important report sets out clear steps for how the banking and finance industry can play a central role in delivering the UK's net-zero goal through a just transition" said Bob Wigley, chair of UK Finance, which was a partner in the development of the report. "UK Finance commits to acting on its recommendations."

The report also outlines a range of policy recommendations for the government. It suggests extending the mandate of the British Business Bank to support SMEs through a just transition. It recommends issuing sovereign green bonds to provide access to low cost finance to support the transition. And it calls on the government to establish a UK National Investment Bank, focused explicitly on supporting a just transition, which would complement the new Scottish and Welsh Development Banks.

"Building on national and international experience, the Bank could deploy a range of well-tested mechanisms to reduce risk and the cost of capital for projects that do not yet meet market risk:return expectations," the report says. "This crucial market creation function would be focused on infrastructure (digital, energy, industry, transport, water and waste), buildings and potentially agriculture and land-use."

The new report builds on growing momentum in the financial sector to connect action on climate with social inclusion. A growing number of institutional investors have committed to supporting the just transition, through their shareholder engagement and capital allocation activities.