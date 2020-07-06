Communicating on climate in the era of Covid-19
How can businesses stand out in the run up to COP26 in Glasgow next year? Peter Browning of Browning Environmental Communications offers his thoughts
In the era of Covid-19, you could be forgiven for thinking climate change has slipped off the agenda. The UN climate talks, set to take place in Glasgow in November, have been delayed by about as long...
'Significant down payment': Chancellor to unveil £3bn green building upgrade package
Chancellor preps one year energy efficiency spending blitz, as environmental groups question government's wider green recovery ambitions
AXA trims portfolio's 'warming potential', as company warns of climate costs
Insurance giant's annual climate report warns the companies it invests in could lose over 10 per cent of their revenues by 2030 under a 1.5C scenario
'Lights out for the Paris Agreement'?: Electricity utilities flunk sustainability report card
World Benchmarking Alliance argues that just three of the world's largest and most influential utilities - Ørsted, EDP and Enel - are on track to meet Paris Agreement-aligned climate goals
The global sports community must act on the climate emergency
Sky Sport's Steve Smith explains why the new albert Sports Consortium represents such an encouraging step forward for the sector's environmental ambitions