Save our start-ups: A battle cry against coronavirus
Europe is gripped by coronavirus. It is a scourge on our future, and an aggressor that we simply cannot fail to beat. This is a war, but together - as families, communities and nations - we are fighting...
NewMotion inks EV charging partnership with fleet leasing firm Alphabet
Alphabet's 168,000 customers and business fleet drivers to gain access to NewMotion charging network and smart home chargers
Net Zero Festival: More top speakers confirmed
Bosses at BT, OVO Energy, Shell, Anglian Water, and many others have joined the line-up for the world's first Net Zero Festival
BNP Paribas sets out rules for coal financing phase out
In a string of new measures unveiled yesterday, the bank has tightened its rules on providing finance to companies invested in coal, giving European firms until 2021 to align their coal strategies with a 2030 exit date.