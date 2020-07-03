NewMotion inks EV charging partnership with fleet leasing firm Alphabet

Alphabet's 168,000 customers and business fleet drivers to gain access to NewMotion charging network and smart home chargers

Business fleet leasing firm Alphabet has teamed up with NewMotion to offer smart electric vehicle charging for its 168,000 UK customers both at home and on the go, with a new partnership that covers both home electric vehicle (EV) charging systems as well as access to public rapid charge points.

Under the tie-up, announced yesterday, Shell-owned NewMotion is offering smart home EV chargers to all Alphabet customers who are either already driving an EV or looking to make the switch to a plug-in car for a reduced introductory price of £359, a discount on the normal £549 price tag.

If they make the switch to driving an EV, Alphabet's 168,000 UK customers will also be offered advice on installing EV chargers at their place of work, and gain access to more than 2,500 public EV charge points across the UK, including 800 rapid chargers, through the NewMotion app.

NewMotion's offering enables fleet managers to access a single invoice for all power consumption as well as real time management of each EV's charging session across their fleet of vehicles, the firm explained.

Alan McCleave, UK general manager at NewMotion, said the partnership would enable Alphabet customers to gain "insight into the charging costs of their fleet and employees".

"Our partnership will make EV charging easier and more accessible for lease drivers all throughout the UK," he added.

Alphabet's chief commercial officer Simon Carr added: "We're committed to supporting the UK's ‘Net Zero' strategy and have been leading the way in leasing electric vehicles for many years now, so our shared passion for eMobility makes NewMotion a great fit for the Alphabet brand."

It came as new survey results yesterday suggested a majority of the UK public supports ending fossil fuel cars sales by 2035 and backs a major EV charge point rollout over next 15 years to aid the transition to electric cars.

Carried out by research firm CT Group on behalf of EV infrastructure specialist Connected Kerb, the survey asked 1,500 UK adults for their views on road transport. It found that 57 per cent back a petrol and diesel car phase out within 15 years, with support from under-35s even higher at 68 per cent.

Moreover, 87 per cent of respondents were supportive of the government rolling out EV charging infrastructure, while a resounding 89 per cent said they would be keen to make their next car purchase a battery vehicle if they had access to space at home or work to charge up.

Gavin Stollar, managing director of CT Local, said the survey showed there was clear demand for EVs, but that this was being slowed down by a lack of charging infrastructure. "This is particularly problematic in areas where there is no off-street parking for residents and local businesses," he said. "Local highways authorities and other landowners need speed up the roll-out of EV infrastructure to meet demand."