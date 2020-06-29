Alok Sharma: 'The climate crisis has not taken any time off'
COP26 President Alok Sharma's video address for the COP26 Business Leaders Event, hosted by the Council for Sustainable Business in partnership with Defra
Good afternoon everyone, and huge thanks for inviting me to this Council for Sustainable Business COP26 business leaders event. I am really sorry I can't be with you live, so to speak, but as this event...
Government unveils £80m energy efficiency innovation push, as fears grow over promised building upgrade plan
Government announces £80m boost to cut CO2 from homes and industry alongside £200m of funding for cutting edge R&D efforts, but fresh reports fuel fears 'boring' multi-billion pound efficiency upgrade programme could be sidelined
Our vision for a rapid, green economic recovery in London
City Hall has developed and refined green policies we know can be scaled up to aid London's recovery, argues Shirley Rodrigues, Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy
Study: Around 2.2 million UK workers need reskilling for net zero transition
Research by UK100 estimates one in every 10 British workers need retraining or reskilling if 2050 net zero goal is to be met