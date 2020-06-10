Home energy efficiency must be front and centre of the Covid recovery package

  • Mike Thornton, Energy Saving Trust
Investing in an ambitious home energy efficiency drive could generate a £120bn economic boost by 2030, argues Mike Thornton of the Energy Saving Trust

As BusinessGreen reported last week, the noise around a 'green stimulus' has reached the government. Both the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Business Secretary Alok Sharma are said to be looking hard at investment...

