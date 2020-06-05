We can turn the pain of the pandemic into a race to a healthier future
UN high-level climate action champions Nigel Topping and Gonzalo Muñoz explain why businesses, investors and local leaders responsible for half the world's GDP are putting net zero at heart of Covid-19 recovery plans
Today, more than a thousand corporations, investors, cities and governments, responsible for over half of the global GDP and a quarter of carbon emissions, are committing to drive climate-warming emissions...
More news
Net zero: Almost 100 firms have now pledged to decarbonise their buildings by 2030
World Green Building Council drive to decarbonise company buildings across the globe gathers pace
OECD and UN institutions demand green economic recovery from Covid-19
Influential group of institutions urge governments to 'insert the DNA of a green economy into all recovery efforts'
HS2 will be one of the UK's cleanest, greenest forms of transport
Transport Minister Andrew Stephenson MP sets out his case for HS2, promising it will be 'one of our cleanest, greenest, and most-environmentally sustainable forms of transport'
'Falling like dominos': Renewables records continue to topple across Europe
New analysis reveals that on May 24th over half of the continent's power came from renewables, as UK's coal-free run extends beyond 50 days