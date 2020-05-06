CCC urges government to craft climate-resilient Covid-19 recovery plans

Letter to the Prime Minister by government climate advisers adds further weight to cross-sector calls for coronavirus stimulus packages to eschew carbon-intensive practices in favour of low-carbon, climate-resilient industries and projects

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has today urged the government to embed the fight against climate change in all pandemic recovery plans, warning the UK's credibility as an international climate leader is at stake.

The government's independent climate advisory body said today that the government must take "immediate steps" to develop plans that will simultaneously revive the economy and help the UK deliver its net zero emissions target, adding its name to an extensive list of economists, think tanks, politicans, and businesses pushing for green recovery measures to be adopted across Europe and beyond.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the CCC highlighted a number of areas where the government could unlock simultaneous environmental, social, and economic benefits in the wake of the pandemic, ranging from reskilling and research to making the UK's housing stock more energy efficient.

The Committee wants the government to prioritise investment in low-carbon, resilient infrastructure and has called for an expansion of tree planting programmes, peatland restoration, green spaces, and green infrastructure. It has also asked the government to introduce measures that encourage walking, cycling, and working remotely.

"The Covid-19 crisis has shown the importance of planning well for the risks the country faces," CCC chairman Lord Debden said. "Recovery means investing in new jobs, cleaner air and improved health. The actions needed to tackle climate change are central to rebuilding our economy. The government must prioritise actions that reduce climate risks and avoid measures that lock-in higher emissions."

In its letter, which was also sent to the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, the CCC laid out six "resilience principles" that the government should build its stimulus plans around. Climate investments must be used to generate jobs across the UK, it argued, and any bailouts of carbon-intensive sectors should be contingent on commitments to take "real and lasting" action on climate change. In addition, governments should avoid 'locking in' greenhouse gas emission and climate risks at all costs, and tax policies should be leveraged to incentivise emissions reduction, for example by setting or raising carbon prices for high-emissions sectors.

The CCC also urged the leaders to take steps to reduce the country's "resilience deficit" - in other words, its vulnerability to climate disruption - in order to mitigate against future climate impacts and ensure a smoother transition to net zero emission by mid-century. And it advised that leaders should take an active role in encourage a shift towards new, environmentally-friendly social norms, such as biking and homeworking, that also enhance wellbeing.

Finally, fairness must be embedded in all coronavirus response packages, the CCC said, given that both the pandemic and the climate crisis are known to exacerbate existing inequalities. "The benefits of acting on climate change must be shared widely, and the costs must not burden those who are least able to pay or whose livelihoods are most at risk as the economy changes," the letter explains.

The climate advisers said the UK also has a major responsibility to steer the globe's response to the pandemic as President of the next United Nations COP Climate Summit and incoming president of the G7. The letter emphasises that the UK's "credibility as an international leader rests on taking action at home".

"The UK now finds itself in a unique position to ramp-up climate action at home and supercharge the international response to climate change abroad," said CCC Adaptation Committee chair Baroness Brown of Cambridge. "The risks we face as a globalised society are now in sharp focus. For their part, UK leaders must act decisively on a climate-resilient recovery, and do so together."

The group noted that its annual progress report - which is set to be published in late June and was alreasy widely expected on the government to strengthen its decarbonisation policies on a host of fronts - would expand further on the advice contained in today's letter.

The CCC's recommendations come amid growing calls from politicians, economists, businesses, and investors for Covid-19 recovery measures to prioritise climate action. Just yesterday a report from Nobel prize winner Joseph Stiglitz and COP26 advisor Lord Nicholas Stern argued the most effective solutions for driving a Covid-19 recovery were also those that reduce carbon emissions, and the day before that a coalition of investor groups with trillions of dollars of assets under management called on governments to eschew short term, high carbon projects in stimulus packages in favour of supporting green infrastructure. The latest interventions followed similar calls from over 90 French corporates, a coalition of leading German companies, the European Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change, and the United Nations Secretary-General, among others.

The UK government has suggested that it is listening to the growing chorus of voices, with senior ministers telling delegates at a major climate conference in late April that it was the duty of every responsible government to reboot economies along climate-resilient lines.

The move also comes jusy days after the National Infrastructure Commission published a report on whether its recommendations to upgrade the UK's infrastructure were compatible with the government's net zero target. The Commission concluded its existing recommendations are compatible with the target, but some of its proposals - such as the need to upgrade UK buildings to enhance energy efficiency and the plans to accelerate the roll out of zero emission transport infrastructure - had become more urgent.

Green groups commended the CCC's decision to throw its weight behind the campaign, with RenewableUK's public affairs manager Nathan Bennett noting that renewable energy would play a proactive role in the group's vision. "The CCC highlights that climate investments support economic growth and jobs, and this is precisely what renewable energy companies are doing through investing tens of billions of pounds in new infrastructure," he said. "This investment boosts local economies all over the country, particularly in coastal communities which urgently need new job opportunities. We'll be working with ministers to ensure we have the right policies in place to accelerate this investment and deliver net zero."

His comments were echoed by Richard George at Greenpeace UK. "Yesterday 200 top economists told us that transitioning to a low-carbon economy was the most effective form of economic stimulus," he said. "Now the UK government's climate advisors have reinforced that message. When you have both the economy and the environment on the same side of the scales, the debate is over. The only question now remaining is whether the government will listen to the experts and support a recovery package that protects our jobs, our health and our climate."

Richard Black, director of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, also commended the intervention, noting that the world was in a far better position to ramp up investment in low-carbon infrastructure than it was after the last major economic shock in 2008. "Things have changed markedly since the last global economic downturn a decade ago - renewables are now cheaper than the alternatives, both they and energy efficiency have been shown to be major job-creators, and many companies from airlines to oil are acknowledging that a simple return to the pre-Covid situation isn't tenable," he said. "The principles that the Committee is outlining are therefore likely to resonate with a British public that opinion surveys show still wants to get carbon emissions tackled, even in the middle of the Covid crisis."

The CCC's letter also comes as the UK and US governments kicked off the first round of major talks centred on developing a post-Brexit free trade agreement between the two countries.

The negotiations are expected to last two weeks and could have repercussions for British food, agriculture, and environmental standards, in particular if the UK acquiesces to US President Donald Trump's demands to grant US farmers better access to British markets.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that the government intended to "drive a hard bargain" in the talks and strike "an ambitious deal that opens up new opportunities for our businesses, brings in more investment and creates better jobs for people across the whole of the country."

The government is aiming to reduce tariffs and other barriers to trade while sticking to its manifesto promise of not compromising on animal welfare, environmental or food standards, according to a Department for International Trade document accessed by the Guardian in early March. However, conservation and farming groups have repeatedly warned that they remain fearful that a deal could lead to an erosion of environmental and animal welfare standards.