Let's make sure we keep the clean air after this crisis
Green Alliance's Philippa Borrowman makes the case for urgent action to ensure one of the few upsides from the lockdown is maintained
Despite the challenges the world is now facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, one thing that's become clear is that society has seen a glimmer of hope into what life could be like in a greener and cleaner...
More news
'Historic': Carbon emissions set to plunge a record 8% in 2020, says IEA
Global Energy Review notes that renewables will be the only energy source to expand in 2020 despite a dramatic nosedive in energy demand worldwide caused by Covid-19's shutdown of economic and public life.
Hitachi Capital backs Gridserve's EV charging vision
Loan facility of an undisclosed size will further green tech company's plans to roll out 100 EV charging stations across the UK by 2024.
Let's make sure we keep the clean air after this crisis
Green Alliance's Philippa Borrowman makes the case for urgent action to ensure one of the few upsides from the lockdown is maintained
DS Smith launches new circular principles for packaging design
Packaging giant hopes that its new principles will cut waste, boost the amount of reyclable packaging materials on the market and address a widespread confusion among consumers over what types of packaging are recyclable.