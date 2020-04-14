Nature can still become central to the world's thinking in 2020
As resilience takes more prominence post-coronavirus, restoring nature will be of utmost importance, argues CISL's Dr Gemma Cranston
This year biodiversity was expected to move into the spotlight - with a 'new deal for nature' being laid out at the UN Convention on Biological Diversity conference in China. Now 2020 can only ever be...
More news
We can't afford to postpone climate action
Postponing COP26 was the right decision, but attention must now turn towards creating foundations for success at talks next year, argues Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport
Low Carbon Farming unveils plans to deploy wastewater-heated greenhouses nationwide
Enormous greenhouses the size of the O2 Arena could allow the UK to become self-sufficient in tomatoes and cucumbers, according to Low Carbon Farming
Government launches six month flood insurance review
Review will root out "systemic issues" in the provision of flood insurance in the UK, zeroing in on the Doncaster region that was most affected by catastrophic downpours in November.
Coronavirus Response: What can we learn from Covid-19 help drive climate action?
Covid-19 and climate change are vastly different crises, but the public health threat they pose and means of overcoming them may hold similarities, argues the REA's Dr Nina Skorupska