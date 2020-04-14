Coronavirus Response: Businesses still need to social distance from carbon
Businesses must continue to make the case for climate ambition and stand against regulatory rollbacks, argues Verisk Maplecroft's Will Nichols
"2020 was supposed to be a transformational year for the environment." That's how we started Verisk Maplecroft's Environmental Risk Outlook just last month. And among the many reasons listed for why...
We can't afford to postpone climate action
Postponing COP26 was the right decision, but attention must now turn towards creating foundations for success at talks next year, argues Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport
Low Carbon Farming unveils plans to deploy wastewater-heated greenhouses nationwide
Enormous greenhouses the size of the O2 Arena could allow the UK to become self-sufficient in tomatoes and cucumbers, according to Low Carbon Farming
Government launches six month flood insurance review
Review will root out "systemic issues" in the provision of flood insurance in the UK, zeroing in on the Doncaster region that was most affected by catastrophic downpours in November.
Coronavirus Response: What can we learn from Covid-19 help drive climate action?
Covid-19 and climate change are vastly different crises, but the public health threat they pose and means of overcoming them may hold similarities, argues the REA's Dr Nina Skorupska