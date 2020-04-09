Coronavirus Response: As we rebuild, we must avoid sleepwalking into the next crisis
The future we create for our society and our planet will depend on agile, compassionate leadership, argues Eliot Whittington, director of the Corporate Leaders Groups
The world is changing in front of our eyes, as the impact of this global pandemic becomes apparent. Right now, we don't really know the scale of the changes we face. It could be akin to the 2008 financial...
More news
Making waves: EU-funded wave energy trial delivers cost and efficiency advances
Three-year trial led by wave energy specialist CorPower Ocean helps to drive technology cost and carbon savings
First Mile and Delphis Eco launch reuse service to plug Covid-19 plastic bottle top shortage
Two firms offer free household collection service for plastic bottle lids to combat global shortage of hand sanitiser dispensers
Scientists hail plastic-eating enzyme as 'breakthrough' for recycling
Demonstration plant to open next year for lab-engineered enzyme researchers claim can break down 90 per cent of PET plastic in 10 hours
Coronavirus Response: As we rebuild, we must avoid sleepwalking into the next crisis
The future we create for our society and our planet will depend on agile, compassionate leadership, argues Eliot Whittington, director of the Corporate Leaders Groups