Coronavirus Response: As we rebuild, we must avoid sleepwalking into the next crisis

  • Eliot Whittington, Corporate Leaders Groups
The future we create for our society and our planet will depend on agile, compassionate leadership, argues Eliot Whittington, director of the Corporate Leaders Groups

The world is changing in front of our eyes, as the impact of this global pandemic becomes apparent. Right now, we don't really know the scale of the changes we face. It could be akin to the 2008 financial...

