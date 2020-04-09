Coronavirus Response: We must seize the potential to build a better, more hopeful future
Covid-19 highlights humanity's dependence on nature and its processes, writes Neil Wallis of the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership
Any period of major disruption brings with it the opportunity for significant social change. The policy response to the Covid-19 crisis is causing disruption on an unprecedentedly rapid and epic scale,...
Making waves: EU-funded wave energy trial delivers cost and efficiency advances
Three-year trial led by wave energy specialist CorPower Ocean helps to drive technology cost and carbon savings
First Mile and Delphis Eco launch reuse service to plug Covid-19 plastic bottle top shortage
Two firms offer free household collection service for plastic bottle lids to combat global shortage of hand sanitiser dispensers
Scientists hail plastic-eating enzyme as 'breakthrough' for recycling
Demonstration plant to open next year for lab-engineered enzyme researchers claim can break down 90 per cent of PET plastic in 10 hours
Coronavirus Response: As we rebuild, we must avoid sleepwalking into the next crisis
The future we create for our society and our planet will depend on agile, compassionate leadership, argues Eliot Whittington, director of the Corporate Leaders Groups