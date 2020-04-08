EU Commission: Green finance 'integral' to Europe's pandemic recovery

New rules and levers aimed at unlocking billions in green finance are currently under consideration in Brussels

European policymakers seek views on renewed Sustainable Finance Strategy set for launch later this year

The coronavirus crisis demonstrates the "critical need" for Europe to strengthen the resilience of its economy against climate and environmental threats, the European Commission said today, as it set the ball rolling towards finalising a new Sustainable Finance Strategy for the continent in 2020.

Launching a three-month consultation seeking input on a range of potential green finance and risk measures under consideration for the Strategy today, EU policymakers offered yet another signal that Brussels views the green economy as central to its post-pandemic economic recovery plans.

The Commission said the renewed Sustainable Finance Strategy, due for publication later this year, would form an "integral" part of its European Green Deal plan to build a net zero continent by 2050, as well as its efforts to "ensure a sustainable and resilient economic recovery following the coronavirus outbreak".

It estimates reaching even the EU's existing climate and energy targets for 2030 requires additional investments of up to €260bn every year over the next decade, but that this required figure is likely to climb higher still as EU raises its ambition to cut CO2.

But it said building a more sustainable finance system was not only critical to achieving climate targets, but would also help better protect Europe against future pandemics and economic shocks.

The Strategy therefore aims to create a strong framework to boost green investment across Europe, increase opportunities for green business and projects, and fully manage and integrate climate and environmental risks in Europe's financial system, it said.

"We are currently battling the coronavirus outbreak, but we must not lose sight of our long-term sustainability objectives, including making Europe climate-neutral by 2050," said Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission's Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People. "Creating a more sustainable and resilient economy will be a key focus of the recovery phase and the Renewed Sustainable Finance Strategy will be essential to mobilising much-needed capital."

"This consultation is an opportunity for all Europeans, companies, civil society organisations and public authorities to contribute to the EU's sustainable finance agenda, and how it can contribute to the economic recovery," added Dombrovskis.

The consultation seeks to make a clear link between the current Covid-19 crisis and biodiversity loss, climate change, and human activity, arguing that all of these factors make devastating pandemics and resulting threats to public health and the economy far more likely.

"Therefore, it is important - now more than ever - to address the multiple and often interacting threats to ecosystems and wildlife to buffer against the risk of future pandemics, as well as preserve and enhance their role as carbon sinks and in climate adaptation," documents released today state.

The renewed Strategy is designed to build on the actions set out by the Commission in 2018 in its Action Plan on Financing Sustainable Growth, as well as the recommendations put forward earlier this year by the High-Level Technical Expert Group on Sustainable Finance, and in its €1tr Green Deal investment plan.

The consultation document sets out few concrete proposals but provides a clearer indication of the EU Commission's thinking in a number of key areas, touching on climate risk disclosure, corporate reporting, and green investment, among other issues.

It indicates measures to strengthen corporate green reporting rules that would require large companies, investors, lenders and insurers to disclose risks to their business posed by climate change, the net zero transition, biodiversity loss and pandemics are under consideration.

That may come in addition to potentially linking corporate executive bonuses and remuneration to climate and carbon targets, in a bid to combat climate risk and unlock much needed investment into the green economy, the document suggests.

Standards governing Green Bonds to ensure proceeds are funnelled towards genuinely environmentally beneficial projects are also under consideration as part of the renewed Strategy, as well as stronger definitions and labels for sustainable financial assets and products

And the Commission said it would aim to support businesses and other stakeholders developing standardised natural capital accounting practices within the EU, in order to strengthen data and understanding of natural climate solutions and corporate environmental impacts.

Kate Levick, program lead at climate think tank E3G, said today's consultation promised to substantially widen the scope of Europe's sustainable finance policy, and could help to shape the continent's economic recovery from the current pandemic crisis.

"The Sustainable Finance Strategy will play an important role as Europe moves from stabilisation to the stimulus and recovery phases, ensuring that the recovery is green and sustainable in line with the vision set out under the European Green Deal," she said. "The international element of Europe's new strategic approach is hugely welcome. Multilateral action is key to directing financial flows to where they are needed, and to building resilience into the financial system."