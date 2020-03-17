Report reveals 10-fold surge in global wave and tidal energy generation

Ocean energy organisation predicts 'considerable promise' for wave and tidal energy generation during the 2020s

Cumulative energy produced from global wave and tidal stream sources has grown from less than 5GWh in 2009 to 45GWh in 2019, according to new research released this week.

Ocean Energy Systems (OES), an intergovernmental collaboration under the auspices of the International Energy Agency (IEA), this week published its annual report, highlighting progress across the sector and outlining the various mechanisms being used worldwide to accelerate marine energy development.

It noted that in the past 12 months, Canada amended its Marine Renewable Energy Act to extend feed-in-tariffs and power purchase agreements for tidal energy developers, while the US launched a new research and development initiative which aims to relieve power constraints in emerging coastal and off-grid markets through the wider use of marine renewable energy.

OES chairman, Henry Jeffrey from the University of Edinburgh, said the start of the new decade "carries considerable promise for ocean energy".

"Important projects and deployments are being planned for the coming years as the mission to decarbonise intensifies and governments across the globe show increased interest in ocean energy technologies," he added.

For example, Spain has proposed a 25MW target for ocean energy capacity by 2025, growing to 50MW in 2030, while Scotland is supporting the development of ocean energy technologies through its £10m Saltire Tidal Energy Challenge Fund, according to the report.

Similarly, French developers are testing tidal stream and wave devices at scale and at sea, while Australia has announced funding for a 10-year $330m Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre and the preparation of a new marine and coastal policy in the state of Victoria, while China has applied a temporary feed-in tariff of €0.33/kWh to the tidal energy sector.

However, the ocean energy sector faces on-going challenges around affordability, reliability, operability, funding, capacity building, and standardisation, Jeffrey warned.

"In particular, significant cost-reductions are required for ocean energy technologies to compete with other low-carbon technologies," he said. "This highlights the importance of the programmes such as the European Strategic Energy Technology Plan, which aims to demonstrate deployment of ocean energy at commercial scale and drive down costs."

The report comes just weeks after the UK government launched a consultation on proposals to allow marine energy technologies to compete for price support contracts in separate auctions to lower cost offshore wind projects, in a bid to help catalyse the market.

Advocates of marine energy technologies maintain that the sector could deliver cost effective and reliable clean power at scale and over a long period. However, critics have questioned the ability of such large engineering projects located in hostile marine environments to deliver rapid cost reductions, arguing more established renewables will prove more competitive in the long term.