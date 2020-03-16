Delivering offshore wind on the road to net zero
The Crown Estate's Huub den Rooijen explains why it’s vital to ensure growth in offshore wind capacity is achieved in a responsible and coordinated way
With net zero now taking centre stage in boardrooms across the country, many businesses are responding to the urgent need to consider how we reach our climate targets, and by when. Perhaps less talked...
Coronavirus: European wind power project delays likely, trade body warns
WindEurope reports that first supply chain delays already noticeable but claims it is 'too soon to judge' impact on sector revenues
UK renewables project pipeline hits four-year high
New analysis of BEIS data suggests applications for onshore and offshore wind energy projects surged last year
UN aviation body ditches older carbon credits from offsetting scheme
Green groups welcome ICAO's decision to exclude 'questionable' carbon credits from the industry's CORSIA offsetting programme
Four to the floor: Why Nottingham cabbies are at the forefront of EV innovation
Wireless charging technology being trialled outside Nottingham train station may offer a glimpse of the future for electric vehicles