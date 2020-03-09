Alok Sharma: We want to see all nations committing to reaching net zero emissions as soon as possible

Alok Sharma: We want to see all nations committing to reaching net zero emissions as soon as possible
  • Alok Sharma, MP
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

COP26 President Designate Alok Sharma's first major UN speech - in full

Secretary-General, excellences, ladies and gentlemen, it is an honour to be here at the United Nations for my first international engagement as COP26 President. I would like to thank the Secretary-General...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news