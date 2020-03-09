Alok Sharma: We want to see all nations committing to reaching net zero emissions as soon as possible
COP26 President Designate Alok Sharma's first major UN speech - in full
Secretary-General, excellences, ladies and gentlemen, it is an honour to be here at the United Nations for my first international engagement as COP26 President. I would like to thank the Secretary-General...
GRIDSERVE breaks ground on first ultra-fast EV charging station
GRIDSERVE aims to have a UK-wide network of ultra-fast charging stations operational within five years
Project Drawdown: Could the world halt global warming entirely from the mid-2040s?
A galvanising new analysis argues the existing portfolio of solutions needed to tackle the climate crisis is technologically feasible and can deliver massive economic savings
Coronavirus fears, oil price slumps, and net zero pressures: Calls grow for green Budget stimulus
The Johnson administration has promised to put the environment at the heart of its first Budget, but will escalating economic woes curb its green ambitions?