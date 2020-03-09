Property developer St Modwen sets 2040 net zero goal

Firm behind developments including New Covent Garden Market and Longbridge in Birmingham aims to be ‘fully net zero carbon’ within two decades

Propery developer St Modwen has pledged to become "fully net zero carbon" by 2040 across its business and portfolio, which comprises assets worth almost £1.5bn across England and Wales.

St Modwen Industrial & Logistics - a FTSE 250 firm - announced last week it would aim to slash its emissions to net zero over the next two decades, as it unveiled a clutch of new environmental targets, including a commitment to become 'operationally net zero' by 2025.

As part of the plans, the firm has also set a target to achieve a net biodiversity gain of at least 10 per cent associated with all its development activity, in addition to reducing site waste by a third, and increasing its recycling rate to 99 per cent by 2025.

The company said the new targets were backed by a six-point sustainability framework built around the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The framework sets out the firm's broad focus areas as: biodiversity and sustainable environments; diversity and inclusion; education and future skills; health and wellbeing; and responsible operational practices and partnerships.

"The world is changing, and there is a new business climate where purpose and profit are inextricably linked," said Rob Hudson, St Modwen's chief finance and operations officer.

St Modwen has been involved in a host of major development projects in recent years, including London's New Covent Garden Market, the £1bn regeneration of Longbridge in Birmingham, and the on-going development of the £450m Bay Campus for Swansea University.

"Given our active role in the built environment, we take our wider responsibilities seriously and understand how important it is to put into practice strategies that place people and the planet at the heart of how we do business," added Hudson.