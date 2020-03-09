Only new fiscal rules will avoid a Budget carbon COP out
The Treasury should set in stone a new fiscal rule for an annually-increasing carbon price in the UK, argues SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies
When the Prime Minister stood alongside our national treasure David Attenborough to launch the COP26 climate conference, there was a sense that we really were going to 'get net Zero done' by 2050. The...
More news
GRIDSERVE breaks ground on first ultra-fast EV charging station
GRIDSERVE aims to have a UK-wide network of ultra-fast charging stations operational within five years
Project Drawdown: Could the world halt global warming entirely from the mid-2040s?
A galvanising new analysis argues the existing portfolio of solutions needed to tackle the climate crisis is technologically feasible and can deliver massive economic savings
Coronavirus fears, oil price slumps, and net zero pressures: Calls grow for green Budget stimulus
The Johnson administration has promised to put the environment at the heart of its first Budget, but will escalating economic woes curb its green ambitions?