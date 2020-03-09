Only new fiscal rules will avoid a Budget carbon COP out

  • Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE
The Treasury should set in stone a new fiscal rule for an annually-increasing carbon price in the UK, argues SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies

When the Prime Minister stood alongside our national treasure David Attenborough to launch the COP26 climate conference, there was a sense that we really were going to 'get net Zero done' by 2050. The...

