Asset managers accused of failing to lead the way on responsible investment
More than two-thirds of the $36tr of assets held by some of the world's largest asset managers are being managed by responsible investment 'laggards' and poor performers, while the industry currently has no stand-out leaders, damning new research shows.
Pressure group ShareAction's Point of No Returns report, published today, reveals the extent to which 75 of the world's largest asset managers are failing to demonstrate leadership with regard to the risks...
GRIDSERVE breaks ground on first ultra-fast EV charging station
GRIDSERVE aims to have a UK-wide network of ultra-fast charging stations operational within five years
Project Drawdown: Could the world halt global warming entirely from the mid-2040s?
A galvanising new analysis argues the existing portfolio of solutions needed to tackle the climate crisis is technologically feasible and can deliver massive economic savings
Coronavirus fears, oil price slumps, and net zero pressures: Calls grow for green Budget stimulus
The Johnson administration has promised to put the environment at the heart of its first Budget, but will escalating economic woes curb its green ambitions?