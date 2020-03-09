'2020 is a turning point': Top corporates urge Boris Johnson to accelerate climate action

The government is under pressure from corporates to deliver ambitious net zero policies in 2020

As the UK readies for the upcoming COP26 Summit in Glasgow in November, the Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change urge government to deliver ambitious net zero strategy

Some of the UK's most high-profile businesses, including household names such as Tesco, EDF, Unilever, and Coca-Cola, will today call on the government to "accelerate" efforts to tackle the climate crisis and build a net zero emission economy.

In the run up to this year's UN Climate Summit - which will be hosted in Glasgow in November - members of the Prince of Wales's Corporate Leaders Group have released a new briefing paper urging the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "show strong climate leadership with a clear strategy championed from the top of government".

Titled Acting Together: How the UK can accelerate action to deliver a thriving net zero economy that works for all, the paper argues that 2020 marks a pivotal moment for the UK green economy and environment.

"This year is the turning point where we need to step up," the report states. "In 2020, after setting in law a target to decarbonise its economy over the next 30 years, and ahead of hosting a meeting of global governments to discuss increasing climate ambition around the world, the UK, more urgently than ever before, needs to set out how it will deliver what is required in the face of a climate emergency."

The report praises the "powerful track record" of the UK government in delivering the fastest decarbonisation rate of any major economy in recent decades. "Last year our emissions were down 44 per cent on 1990 levels and the economy grew at the same time," the report states. "From global leadership in putting climate on the agenda, the passing of the Climate Change Act in 2008, to last year's legislation setting a 2050 deadline to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions, the UK has shown powerful, high-level commitment in addressing the climate challenge."

But in a warning to political leaders, the report suggests the 'low hanging fruit' in the net zero transition may have already been largely secured, meaning the public will need to be more fully engaged with decarbonisation efforts in future.

"So far, many of the changes in reducing emissions have passed with minimal change or awareness from the public," the group argues. "This cannot continue if the UK is to reach net zero emissions - the public must be engaged. This should include widespread engagement on the health, economic and environmental co-benefits of cutting food waste and changes in diet."

The report challenges government, business, and the media to turn COP 26 in Glasgow into a "key milestone moment" that secures widespread support and focus from politicians, businesses, the public, and the media.

The paper also identifies a number of priorities it believes the government should focus on to accelerate the net zero transition, including delivering joined-up infrastructure investment, improving green heating and building insulation, rewarding carbon sequestration and climate resilience in the agricultural sector, and setting out a clear decarbonisation pathway for heavy industries such as cement, steel and chemical manufacture.

The report, which was produced with the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), also calls for "increased ambition" to drive decarbonisation across the economy and improved co-operation between Westminster and devolved administrations to drive decarbonisation efforts.

Commenting on the paper Peter Simpson, co-chair of CGL and CEO of Anglian Water Group said: "As corporate leaders, we need to demonstrate that not only is net zero possible, but that it can be done in a way that brings social and economic prosperity."

CLG Director Eliot Whittington said there was significant business backing for a more ambitious net zero strategy from government. "CLG business leaders are issuing a call to Prime Minister Johnson and his government to deliver a clear UK strategy for accelerating climate action," he said. "There is an urgent need for strong and robust leadership that can draw all parts of society and politics together to address the climate crisis.

"This year offers us a chance to translate the UK's powerful track record on climate action into effective policies that can guide the country to net zero by 2050 at the latest. Business's role in encouraging creativity and innovation to support transformation is evident, and CLG intends to redouble our efforts to support the delivery of a climate neutral economy."

The call comes ahead of this week's Budget where the government is expected to announce a host of new green policy measures. However, hopes the Budget would be accompanied by a new National Infrastructure Strategy that delivers a raft of new net zero focused projects have been deferred, with reports suggesting Ministers need more time to integrate net zero plans into the overarching strategy following a Court ruling that deemed the government's approval of Heathrow expansion was illegal.

Green businesses and campaigners are also awaiting the publication of the government's Energy Whitepaper and a new national climate action plan, known as an NDC, that is set to be submitted to the UN ahead of COP26. As such, calls are growing for the government to deliver a comprehensive net zero strategy that can help drive a new wave of investment and green business models.

Separately, the National Infrastructure Commission last week published a new report arguing that new clean technologies such as renewables and green hydrogen could provide a cost effective route to delivering net zero emissions.

Since taking office at Number 10 Johnson has repeatedly asserted that the net zero transition is a top priority for his government. In recent weeks Ministers have also pulled forward their proposed date to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and signalled plans to support the development of a new wave of onshore renewables projects.

And in a statement, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) argued in a statement that by committing to net zero by 2050 the UK was "going further than any other major economy".

"We have cut emissions by 43 per cent, held our first climate cabinet meeting to drive further action to protect our planet, and will be leading crucial UN climate talks (COP26) this year to increase global ambition," it asserted.