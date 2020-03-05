City mayors and council leaders demand 'freedom' to deliver zero carbon homes

Mayors of London, Greater Manchester and West Midlands among leaders urging government to scrap proposals to restrict local planners to national energy efficiency standards

Council leaders and mayors from across the political spectrum have urged the government to abandon proposals they say would restrict local planners' ability to cut carbon emissions from new homes, arguing "the eyes of the world are on the UK" to act on climate change ahead of COP26.

In an open letter to Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick today, 12 city council leaders, metropolitan mayors, and green groups said the government needed to act urgently to deliver against its climate ambitions, including through new measures to drive down emissions from the UK's housing sector.

But they warn that recent proposals to modify building regulations in England would restrict all local planning authorities to setting minimum national energy efficiency standards for new homes, which could hold back cities and regions from setting more ambitious standards to help cut emissions.

"New building standards are undoubtedly needed - but they must level us up collectively, rather than levelling down," states the letter, which was spearheaded by the UK Building Council (UKGBC) and has been signed by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

"We urge you to allow local authorities to retain the power to set higher requirements than national standards where this is demonstrably viable," it adds.

Others adding their names to the letter include director of the UK100 coalition of local authorities, Polly Billington, as well as the leaders of Sheffield, Nottingham, Leeds, Cambridge, Newcastle, and Manchester City Councils.

It is not the first time councils have raised serious concerns about the government's proposals to modify Part L of the Building Regulations, which were first unveiled by the Ministry for Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) in a consultation last October.

In that consultation, the government confirmed plans to introduce a Future Homes Standard to restrict the use of fossil fuel heating in new homes from 2025. But in a controversial move Ministers also proposed to "restrict local planning authorities from setting higher energy efficiency standards for dwellings".

Some within the housebuilding industry have argued that removing the ability of councils to set their own rules will result in an ambitious national standard that can end the current patchwork of regulations and as such drive down the cost of developing a new generation of low carbon homes. Advocates of the approach argue that a single standard could also aid the development of the fledgling modular homes sector, which also promises to curb emissions and enhance resource efficiency across the industry.

But as BusinessGreen first revealed last year, many local councils - particularly the large number which have declared a 'climate emergency' - are fiercely opposed to the proposal, viewing planning rules as a powerful lever for driving greater ambition than minimum national standards.

"One of our most important levers of change is the ability to ensure that all new housing, which is much needed to address the housing crisis, does not add to the carbon problem," today's letter states. "Indeed, there are many benefits of reducing carbon emissions from new homes, such as improved health and wellbeing, better design quality and support for advanced methods of construction."

MHCLG had not responded to BusinessGreen's request for comment at the time of going to press.

But last month Jenrick welcomed the findings of an independent government-appointed commission which recommended giving communities a greater say over local developments, and for planners to be pushed to prioritise future-proofed and climate-adapted housing projects.

He also said he wanted "to see zero carbon homes being built as standard within five years as we learn again how our built and natural environments can work in harmony".

In related green housing news, the Energy Systems Catapult (ESC) has this week launched a new innovation challenge offering support and funding for up to 40 small businesses developing products and services to help deliver zero carbon homes, buildings, and estates.

Announced on Tuesday, the competition gives interested firms until the end of the month to apply, with the ESC highlighting potential support for projects covering zero carbon heating, low carbon building fabrics, or interoperable systems to provide more flexible and efficient building energy services.