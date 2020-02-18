A harder rain's a-gonna fall

Flooding has caused damaged to around 100,000 homes in England since 2007
There have been repeated warnings about the UK's vulnerability to flooding - now the PM must put climate resilience at the centre of his 'levelling-up' agenda

Whether intentional or serendipitous, the government's £1.2bn investment towards building a new climate 'supercomputer' to provide faster and more accurate forecasting of extreme weather events was, upon...

