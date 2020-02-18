A harder rain's a-gonna fall
There have been repeated warnings about the UK's vulnerability to flooding - now the PM must put climate resilience at the centre of his 'levelling-up' agenda
Whether intentional or serendipitous, the government's £1.2bn investment towards building a new climate 'supercomputer' to provide faster and more accurate forecasting of extreme weather events was, upon...
More news
UK industrial innovations win £9m energy efficiency funding boost
As many as eight innovations cut CO2 from plastics manufacturing, data centre cooling and other processes win public and private support
UK leads Europe on new wind power as global turbine market enjoys boom
Britain added more onshore and offshore wind capacity than any other country in Europe last year at 2.8GW, latest industry figures show
Seaweed, cactus and lentils: How Knorr and other food brands are shifting to more sustainable ingredients
A growing number food firms are seeking to diversify the ingredients they use in their products to help build a more sustainable, climate resilient food system, according to the Future 50 Food initiative
Smarter homes and better data are critical to any net zero vision
In 2020 the government must set out its vision for delivering energy efficient net zero homes, argues Dr Joanne Wade of the Association for Decentralised Energy