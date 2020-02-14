COP26: How the UK can lead by example

  • Dr Nina Skorupska, Renewable Energy Association
To grasp the opportunities of net zero and deliver a successful climate change summit in Glasgow, the government must come forward with ambitious policies in 2020, argues the REA's Nina Skorupska

The goings-on behind the scenes of COP 26, or kack thereof, have been well documented over the past few weeks. Following the unexpected dismissal of Claire O'Neill and her damning testimonial on the current...

