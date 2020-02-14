COP26: How the UK can lead by example
To grasp the opportunities of net zero and deliver a successful climate change summit in Glasgow, the government must come forward with ambitious policies in 2020, argues the REA's Nina Skorupska
The goings-on behind the scenes of COP 26, or kack thereof, have been well documented over the past few weeks. Following the unexpected dismissal of Claire O'Neill and her damning testimonial on the current...
More news
BlackRock announces shift away from funding tar sands
The firm's sustainability funds will exclude companies with thermal coal and oil sands exposure, it announced today
Going electric could help long-distance lovers re-connect this Valentine's Day
The UK's average long-distance lover could save more than £200 on fuel costs by switching from an ICE to an electric vehicle, research from Peugeot shows
Over 10 per cent of NHS properties to switch to green electricity
The NHS is responsible for around five per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, making decarbonising healthcare key if the UK is to meet its 2050 net zero target