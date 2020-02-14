London and Glasgow form partnership to pursue circular economy principles

The cities will share knowledge and best practice from case studies developed in the Circular London and Circular Glasgow projects which began in 2017

Business and local government bodies in England and Scotland's biggest cities are teaming up to develop initiatives aimed at spurring adoption of circular economy principles, it was announced today.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and that London Waste and Recycling Board confirmed they are to share knowledge and best practices developed during the cities' Circular Glasgow and Circular London projects, which have spent the last few years working to advance circular economy principles.

Projects have included compost made from waste coffee in Glasgow and work in London to develop edible and biodegradeable packaging for liquids.

Bringing the two initiatives together is intended to catalyse change and activity in both cities, amplifying the efforts of businesses already adopting circular principles and encouraging others to get involved, the bodies said.

"We believe that adopting the principles of the circular economy is one of the biggest means of stopping the temperature rising by more than 1.5 degrees," said Alison McRae, senior director at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

"The partnership will continue to build confidence within the business community surrounding circular business models, with a network of advice, ideas and support available on both ends. Developing further relationships with London-based organisations will bring innovative ideas to Glasgow and vice versa, inspiring new business models which will future proof organisations as we shift towards a more sustainable economy. "

Glasgow City Council, which is set to host COP26 in November, recently announced a target to make the Scottish metropolis the UK's first net zero city by 2030. London Mayor Sadiq Khan had previously set a target to make the UK capital a zero carbon city by 2050.