Green Alliance launches carbon policy tracker, as concerns grow over COP26 plans

The COP26 Summit will take place in Glasgow this November
Government must deliver carbon cutting policies this year to stay on track for net zero and maintain role as climate leader at COP26, think tank warns

The government is not on track to meeting its legal net zero emissions target and must rapidly bring forward new green policies or risk undermining its diplomatic influence and credibility at the crucial...

