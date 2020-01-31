Ecumenical Greens: the rise in centrist environmental politics

  • Patrick Hall, Bright Blue
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Bright Blue's Patrick Hall

When you think of Green Parties, no matter the country you're in, you instinctively associate them with left-wing politics. The label of ‘watermelons' captures the essence of this; green on the outside...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news