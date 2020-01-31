Drax teams up with Econic Technologies to drive forward carbon capture plans

Energy giant to work with Econic to pioneer new uses for trapped carbon

Energy giant Drax is pushing forward with its plans to develop a new generation of carbon capture, usage and storage technologies at its power plants, yesterday announcing a partnership with Econic Technologies to develop new uses for its stored carbon.

The firm said it will work with Econic Technologies to explore the potential for using captured carbon dioxide from its biomass power station to displace oil in the production of plastic products through the use of Econic Technologies' catalyst technology.

The partnership builds on Drax's on-going work with Deep Branch Biotechnology to explore the potential of using trapped CO2 emissions to make proteins for animal feed.

The energy giant said the partnerships could help other industries source more sustainable plastic products and help the agricultural sector decarbonise.

Will Gardner, CEO of Drax Group, said the partnerships will help the company fulfil its ambition to be carbon negative by 2030. "By working with innovative tech companies like Econic and Deep Branch Biotechnology, we are exploring new opportunities for clean growth, which could be critical not only for beating the climate crisis, but also in enabling a just transition, protecting jobs across the North - delivering for the economy and the environment," he added.

"This project has the scope to unlock the endless potential of CO2 across a vast number of sectors," added Dr Rowena Sellens, CEO of Econic Technologies. "We're confident that the CO2 being captured by Drax will be suitable for use in our process, meaning that we could move forwards to explore potential commercial opportunities together and accelerate the roll-out of both our technologies and their positive climate impact."

The latest partnership is one of a number of projects Drax is trialling in its bid to become carbon negative, including work to develop a zero carbon industrial cluster in the Humber.

But some environmentalists remain critical of the biomass power sector, questioning the sustainability of biomass feedstocks and the commercial viability of nascent CCS technologies. Drax is also facing a legal battle launched by activist lawyers ClientEarth against the UK government, after Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom approved its plans for a large gas plant in defiance of the opinion of the Planning Inspectorate.