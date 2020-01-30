Banks must understand that a low-carbon future is a strategic imperative
CISL's Dr Nina Seega warns comments from major banks at Davos suggest they might be about to miss a huge opportunity afforded by climate change
Despite the proud emphasis on sustainability at Davos this year, and the World Economic Forum's espousal of the benefits of stakeholder capitalism, the summit revealed some determined adherence to business...
Andrea Leadsom promises 'stronger, greener' UK as government readies Environment Bill
Landmark Environment Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament today, but concerns remain over strength of green targets and regulatory enforcement
Ørsted reports bumper profits thanks to blustery December
Norwegian wind giant says earnings ‘exceeded expectations’ in 2019 and is on track to be carbon neutral by 2025
Renewable energy in Wales - a new decade
RenewableUK Cymru's Rhys Wyn Jones has big dreams for green energy in Wales
