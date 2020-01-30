Octopus Electric Vehicles launches service to 'reduce admin burden' of EV fleets

Firm has teamed up with Ohme, Alfen and FLEETCOR to offer businesses data on charging points, tariffs and driving habits for entire EV fleet

Octopus Electric Vehicles has launched a new EV bundle offer for fleet managers, designed to further aid businesses in making a smooth switch to greener, more cost effective transport and logistics, it announced today.

The electric business car retailer, which was launched last year by parent firm Octopus Group, said it had teamed up with fleet data provider Ohme, chargepoint specialists Alfen and commercial payments provider FLEETCOR for the new bundle, in a bid to "unlock the financial and environmental benefits of EVs".

The partnership will see Octopus EV work with carmakers to provide its customers with electric car leasing offers, along with advice on smart charging capabilities for home and businesses, tariffs specifically designed for EV drivers, and support services, it explained.

In addition, the firm said customers would gain access to Ohme's Fleet Dashboard, an app-based service designed to track and minimise EV charging costs, align with smart charging electricity tariffs, and allow users to view CO2 savings, charging costs and charging location for a single vehicle or across an entire fleet.

Alfen's smart EV chargers are then also linked to the Ohme app to collect and offer data on each driver's charging habits and needs, it added, while FLEETCOR's role in the partnership will see it provide reports to fleet managers on data from a range of public charging networks.

Robert Labinski, head of EV business solutions at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said the rise of electric vehicles was a "huge opportunity" for fleet managers to green their operations, but that shifting and operating battery vehicle fleets could also be a highly complex, administrative burden.

"It does present small challenges: particularly giving drivers easy access to charging - and then reconciling the cost of charging whether at home, work or on the road," he explained. "Fleet managers don't want their staff to be out of pocket if they charge their electric vehicles at home, where they can access low cost, green electricity."

The decision to team up with Ohme, Alfen and FLEETCOR for the bundle offer was a response to insights from its fleet business customers, Labinski added. "Managers are very alive to the 'charging challenge': the accessibility and reliability of charging solutions and visibility of charging data," he said. "The new bundle provides unrivalled visibility on cost of ownership for every fleet vehicle and a significantly reduced administrative burden associated with electric alternatives."