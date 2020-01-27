Can you nudge people away from single use plastic?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick asks the burning question on plastic waste
Every year, three billion hot drink cups are used in the UK and it's estimated that less than five per cent are sold to people bringing a reusable cup. This relatively low percentage is despite the fact...
Apply now to join the 2020 BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum
Clean tech firms and investors can now apply to join us for the fifth annual BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum pitch event
Reports: Cement sector facing 'dramatic' cost rise as climate pressure intensifies
Equity researcher Redburn downgrades two major cement producers as it forecasts major hike in costs to decarbonise sector
New net zero taskforce launched to guide transformation of UK infrastructure
The taskforce will begin by researching two reports on the net-zero transition that will be shared at COP26 in Glasgow in November
Austrian brickmaker turns to storage technologies to produce 'climate friendly' bricks
Senftenbacher hires EnergyNest to install large thermal energy storage battery in Austrian brickworks, set to slash emissions by 2,000 tonnes a year