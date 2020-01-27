£30bn pension partnership promises to align holdings with Paris Agreement goals

Brunel Pension Partnership also promises to ditch asset managers who fail to act on climate

Brunel Pension Partnership, one of the UK's eight local government pension fund pools which holds around £30bn of assets, will today set out an aggressive new climate policy promising to align its holdings with the goals of the Paris Agreement and lean heavily on asset managers to do the same.

Brunel, which manages the investments of ten local government pension schemes, promised today to challenge the "not fit for purpose" asset management industry to deliver more climate-friendly investments.

The body's new climate strategy includes a promise that between now and 2022 Brunel will demand that its holdings move towards alignment with a sub-2C warming trajectory, with those that fail to take action risking divestment as part of a 2022 stocktake exercise.

In addition, Brunel promised to challenge investment managers to demonstrate they have reduced exposure to climate risk and effectively engaged with corporates on climate change. Managers who fail to comply risk having their mandates removed, Brunel warned.

The Partnership said it had adopted the new stance because it believes the finance sector is "part of the problem" when it comes to the climate crisis. It accused the sector of focusing too much on short term performance rather than long-term value, of failing to invest enough in the low-carbon economy, and not accurately analysing and responding to climate risk.

"Our clients have high ambitions on climate change, but the finance sector does not currently offer a sufficient range or quality of climate-aware products and expertise across all asset classes to meet their needs," said CEO Laura Chappell. "We want to enable our clients to integrate climate change mitigation and adaptation across their investment strategies in a substantive way."

Brunel also said it would do more to push policymakers to deliver a low-carbon financial system, by lobbying for the removal of fossil fuel subsidies and the introduction of "meaningful" carbon prices. It said it had consulted extensively with stakeholders before committing to the new strategy, including the pension funds it manages.

"This groundbreaking policy sets out ambitious expectations for our investment managers and assets, which will enable us to protect our beneficiaries' pensions well into the future," said Tony Bartlett, head of business finance and pensions at Avon Fund, one of Brunel's clients. "And it demonstrates the power of partnership - within the Brunel pool and beyond - that will be required to respond effectively to the financial risks posed by climate change."